Mumbai’s luxury homes see 1.1% price growth, Bengaluru, Delhi in negative zone

Moneycontrol.com

The luxury home markets in major Indian metros are still recovering from the short-term shocks of demonetisation last year. Mumbai has recorded a 1.1% price growth making it the only Indian city holding on to positive territory while Delhi and Bengaluru saw negative growth of -2.6 percent and -0.2 percent, respectively, says a report.

Ranking 24th among 41 global cities, the price growth for prime residential properties in India’s financial capital, however, has been on a declining trend. Delhi and Bengaluru the other two Indian cities on the global list saw negative growth of -2.6 percent and -0.2 percent, respectively, says the recently released Q1 2017 Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index that tracks properties prices every quarter.

Chinese cities of Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai topped the index with an average price growth of 26.3 percent.

The small base size and limited residential inventory could have catapulted Guangzhou to the top of the table with a whopping price growth of 36.2 percent, the report added. Shanghai, often a cited as a model city for Mumbai also recorded a healthy 19.8 percent surge on the price card.

“From nearly a year-on-year price growth of 3 percent until two years ago the prime residential market in Delhi has seen negative growth of almost similar measure in the quarter-ending March 2017. Likewise from a staggering YoY growth of 13.6 percent in 2015, Bengaluru recorded negative growth for the first time in five years," said Samantak Das, Chief Economist and National Director - Research, Knight Frank India.