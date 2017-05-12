Mumbai coastal road project gets final green nod, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said the proposed Mumbai coastal road project has received the final approval from the Centre.

"Good news! Mumbai #CoastalRoad gets final environmental approval from the Central Govt," the chief minister said in a tweet.

"This coastal road will ease the congestion of western expressway and give a faster and smoother ride to Mumbaikars.

"The UPA Govt at Centre & Cong NCP Govt in State were just talking about it for 15years but in 2years we got all approvals to build the road!, he said.

Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and minister for environment and forests Anil Dave for the final approval.

The Rs 12000 crore project promises to ease the travel woes of Mmumbaikars along the 35.6-km stretch between Nariman Point in south Mumbai and Kandivali in the western suburbs.

The four-lane project will have a total of 10 interchanges along the way. The work for the project, expected to begin later this year, is likely to continue for an estimated 48 months.