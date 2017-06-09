Multi-tier tax structure may dilute GST's simplicity, say experts

The multi-tiered structure defeats the very purpose of GST, feel analysts.

The long-awaited GST, slated to be effective July 1, has four slabs -- 5 percent, 12 percent, 18 percent and 28 percent. The last slab, comprising luxury goods and services will be subject to a cess as well.

"The concept of cess is a distortion… the very purpose of the GST is to remove multiple taxes and to have a uniform law and uniform taxes across the country,” says Sachin Menon, Head of Indirect Tax at KPMG India.

Defending the multi-tiered structure, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said a BMW and a pair of slippers could not be taxed at the same rate.

However, analysts have questioned the wisdom of taxing luxury cars and aerated drinks at the same rate.

"An ideal GST would have carried one single rate with very few exemptions - instead what we've got is a multiple tax rate structure and multiple exemptions," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

Some tax experts feels the complicated structure could lead to administrative hassles, which ultimately would undermine the goal to boost economic output.

HSBC favours minimal tax rates as multiple rates add to the complications and make its administration difficult.

By excluding some of the highly circulated items such as petroleum from the ambit of GST, the new system might lead to the continuation of cascading tax effect, the report said.

Minimising these exemptions, streamlining production and cementing supply chain management might strengthen the new tax structure in the medium to long run, it added.

GST and GDP?

HSBC had earlier based GDP to get a 130 basis point lift because of GST, assuming a single tax slab across all goods and services. However, it now expects a complicated tax structure to limit the boost to 40 basis points

Multiple rate structure a success?

Historically, it has been seen that a multiple tax rate structure has not worked for most economies.

Ghana, which had introduced multiple tax rates way back in 1995, soon abandoned the three-rate structure due to complexities and difficulty in administration.

China, too, had given up on multi-rate system to adopt a single tax rate across various goods and services.

According to the IMF and the World Bank, the most effective way to structure a GST/VAT tax is by having a single rate across all products with a zero rate only for exports

One of the widely-accepted GST models is that of New Zealand’s where a single standard rate of 12.5 percent is levied across all industry products.

India might actually be the first country to introduce a multi-rate GST out of the 160 countries that already practice it.