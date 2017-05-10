App
May 10, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

MSMEs play key role in making India a manufacturing hub: Devendra Fadnavis

"As we are moving fast towards industrial revolution, the MSMEs are playing major role in making our nation a manufacturing and technology hub," Fadnavis said after laying the foundation stone of the new building of an MSME technology centre at the Institute of Design of Electrical Measuring Instrument here.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are playing a major role in making India a manufacturing and technology hub.

"As we are moving fast towards industrial revolution, the MSMEs are playing major role in making our nation a manufacturing and technology hub," Fadnavis said after laying the foundation stone of the new building of an MSME technology centre at the Institute of Design of Electrical Measuring Instrument here.

The centre is being set up for skill-training in mechanical, electrical and electronics areas. At the institute, 10,000 students will be trained every year with 100 per cent placements, the CM said.

Fadnavis said that the centre is a bridge between the Union government's 'Make in India' initiative and the Skill India mission, and it will play a major role in the country's progress. "While moving ahead we must stress more on quality improvement which will in turn lead India to grow as a power centre of advanced technologies," he said.

Union Minister for MSMEs Kalraj Mishra, Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North Central, Poonam Mahajan, were present on the occasion.

