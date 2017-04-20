App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 20, 2017 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

MP government looks for Rs 14,485 crore funding for metro plan

The Madhya Pradesh government is looking for avenues to raise Rs 14,485.55 crore to implement metro rail project in Indore and Bhopal.

MP government looks for Rs 14,485 crore funding for metro plan

The Madhya Pradesh government is looking for avenues to raise Rs 14,485.55 crore to implement metro rail project in Indore and Bhopal.

"We have a big plan to run metros in Indore and Bhopal for which a huge amount of money is needed. We are scouting for avenues to get this money," Urban Development and Housing Minister Maya Singh told reporters here.

"Homework to run the metros in the two cities has been completed. The moment we manage finance, the project will be kick-started," she said.

Last December, the government approved the detailed project report (DPR) which envisages Rs 14,485.55 crore investment to put in place the rapid transport system in the two main cities of the state.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.