MP government looks for Rs 14,485 crore funding for metro plan

The Madhya Pradesh government is looking for avenues to raise Rs 14,485.55 crore to implement metro rail project in Indore and Bhopal.

"We have a big plan to run metros in Indore and Bhopal for which a huge amount of money is needed. We are scouting for avenues to get this money," Urban Development and Housing Minister Maya Singh told reporters here.

"Homework to run the metros in the two cities has been completed. The moment we manage finance, the project will be kick-started," she said.

Last December, the government approved the detailed project report (DPR) which envisages Rs 14,485.55 crore investment to put in place the rapid transport system in the two main cities of the state.