Moving to 4% inflation will be challenging: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India has cautioned that there are upside risks to inflation and maintaining the target of 4 percent will be a tricky task as there are no signs of disinflation and monsoon challenges.

In the post policy conference on Thursday, Michael Patra, Executive Director of Reserve Bank of India, said, ?The move to 4 percent will be challenging, there are no lucky disinflationary forces in the horizon that were there in the past. Therefore, the neutral stance (on policy) and there is no one-way bets on the way RBI moves. So the evolving outlook will decide but it is cautioning you that inflation is elevated relative to where we want it to be.?

Last year, the government adopted the RBI?s inflation target of 4 percent for the next five years until March 2021 under the monetary policy framework. This would be with an upper tolerance level of 6 percent and lower limit of 2 percent.

Maintaining a status quo on key interest rates on Thursday, the RBI in its monetary policy statement said, ?Since the February bi-monthly monetary policy statement, inflation has been quiescent (calm). Headline CPI (consumer price index) inflation is set to undershoot the target of 5.0 percent for Q4 of 2016-17 in view of the sub-4 percent readings for January and February.?

The RBI shared its outlook for financial year 2017-18 and expects inflation to pick up from current levels of 3.7 percent (in February) and hit 4.2 percent in the first quarter of the current year.

It may rise further to 4.7 percent in the second quarter and briefly surpass 5 percent in the third quarter, before coming down to near 4.9 percent by the March 2018.

In its policy statement, RBI said, ?The main one stems from the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the south west monsoon in view of the rising probability of an El Niño event around July-August, and its implications for food inflation,? it said.

It added that the volatility in crude oil prices and its lagged pass-through are impacting the trajectory of CPI inflation excluding food and fuel and that underlying inflation pressures persist, especially in prices of services.

The MPC remains committed to bringing headline inflation closer to the 4 percent target on a durable basis and in a calibrated manner.

?Accordingly, inflation developments have to be closely and continuously monitored, with food price pressures kept in check so that inflation expectations can be re-anchored. At the same time, the output gap is gradually closing and consequently, aggregate demand pressures could build up, with implications for the inflation trajectory,? RBI said.