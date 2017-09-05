MoU signed for uninterrupted power supply to Mahindra ind park

Tamil Nadu government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Limited for the firm's upcoming facility near here for uninterrupted electricity supply. Touted as a first of its kind initiative under the "Ease of Doing Business," plan, the state-run electricity monolith, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) will ensure uniterrupted power to MIPCL.

TANGEDCO will take steps to set up a 110 KV Substation at Eliampedu village in Gumidipoondi, about 45 kms from here, for MIPCL's 36 MVA electricity load industrial facility, a government release said here. The land for the sub-station will be provided by MIPCL and exclusive feeders will be put up by TANGEDCO for power supply and the expenditure in this respect will be borne by the power corporation, the release added. Also, a facilitation cell headed by Director (Distribution) of TANGEDCO will be set up to address the grievances of industrial power consumers, it said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, top state officials and representatives of MIPCL including its CEO Sangeetha Prasad, the release said.

