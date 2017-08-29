App
Aug 28, 2017 12:33 PM IST

MoU signed for skill development in Jammu

The Bari Brahmana Industrial Association signed the MoU with Orion Edutech for providing skilled manpower in the fields of foods and beverages, banking and finance, retail sales associate and other services, an official spokesman said. The MoU was signed yesterday in the presence of state industries and commerce minister Chander Parkash Ganga, the spokesman said.

MoU signed for skill development in Jammu

An industry association at Bari Brahmana industrial area has signed an MoU with a private skill development company for providing trained manpower.

The Bari Brahmana Industrial Association signed the MoU with Orion Edutech for providing skilled manpower in the fields of foods and beverages, banking and finance, retail sales associate and other services, an official spokesman said. The MoU was signed yesterday in the presence of state industries and commerce minister Chander Parkash Ganga, the spokesman said.

The minister said that “such initiative is bound to promote and enhance skill development throughout the state”.

Ganga said the contribution of local companies towards Skill India Mission and employability options for local youth must be encouraged.

He asked officials to make efforts to bridge gap between industrial requirements and available employee skill set.

