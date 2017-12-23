Motor Vehicles Bill panel assures states autonomy, proposes 7-year jail in fatal road mishaps

The Select Committee on Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2016 on has submitted its recommendations in Rajya Sabha, assuring “independence” of regional transport offices and “favouring one nation, one permit, one tax”.

The Amendment Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha in April this year, has been in limbo since then. The Bill hasn't yet been passed owing to lack of political consensus and parliamentary disruptions in Rajya Sabha.

If turned into law, the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill will revamp Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and usher in sweeping changes in the transport sector. The bill proposes heavy fines on over-speeding and a ten-fold increase in fine for driving without licence from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, among others.

The 12-member Select Committee, which submitted its report in the Upper House of Parliament, has asked Centre and states to “work towards one nation, one permit, one tax”.

It also submitted that the committee was in favour of a higher punishment of seven years in case of fatal accidents; accepted one-time third party lifetime insurance of vehicles at the time of purchase; asked to frame standards to test cases of drunk driving; and assured states of their independence.

The report also said that the government could reconsider the Bill to increase the punishment under hit and run accidents cases. The amended Bill increases the cap of compensation under fatal hit-and-run cases from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh. “The Committee favours the possibility of enhancing (compensation) towards victims of hit-and-run cases,” the report stated.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported loss of states’ autonomy and overriding powers of Centre with regards to taking decisions were major concerns of the opposition states.

“Certain southern states are not ready to give up State Transport Unit-based approach in lieu of citizen-centric approach,” sources had told Moneycontrol.

Union minister for road transport, Nitin Gadkari, had called the Bill as the “biggest reform in transportation sector” during the Monsoon Session.

He had appealed to the opposition states to pass the Bill during Winter Session and help reduce road accidents “by 50 percent”. Winter Session began on December 15 and will last till January 5 2018.

“The Bill shall pass in this (Winter) session,” Gadkari told reporters on Friday.

Sources from the ministry had also indicated that the Bill could be passed in January, during this session, if the proceedings are not stalled due to political disruptions.