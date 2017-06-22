Motor insurance losses set to come down in FY18 as accident claim capped at Rs 10 lakh

Losses in the motor insurance segment is all set to come down with the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill putting a cap on the amount that can be claimed in case of an accident at Rs 10 lakh. Insurance company officials are of the view that heavy losses in the general insurance space are primarily due to claims and interest paid on claims for third-party motor.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, there is no limit on the liability that is applicable on insurance companies in case of a third-party motor claim. All vehicles in India are required to take a third-party motor cover which protects them against financial liability from third-party accidents.

“When both rail and air accident victims (and kin) have a fixed payout, why not road accidents? If there is a need felt by an individual for unlimited liability, they can take those covers once it is available,” said the head of motor at a large private general insurance company.

Motor insurance is the largest segment of business for the general insurance companies. Here, due to the unlimited liability for third-party motor, there is an annual increase of almost 20-25 percent in the claim payouts by the insurance companies.

If a victim’s family is dissatisfied with the claim received, they can approach the Motor Appellate Claims Tribunal for a better compensation. Insurers said that most cases are settled in favour of the policyholder, which directly impacts their books.

The combined ratios in third-party motor insurance have almost touched 170 percent which means that for every Rs 100 collected as premium, Rs 170 is paid as claim to victims’ families.

According to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill that has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, the maximum liability for compensation to a victim by the insurer linked to the regulated minimum premium shall be a sum of Rs 10 lakh.

This would mean that in case of an unfortunate event which results in the death of an individual by a vehicle, the insurance company will only pay Rs 10 lakh. The rest will have to be borne by the vehicle owner involved in the accident.

Once this Bill is passed by the Rajya Sabha, all regular covers would have a limit of compensation from insurers to be fixed at Rs 10 lakh. If any individual operating in a high-risk area or accident-prone zone does not wish to have a cap on the liability, they will have the option to choose from an array of covers that would be available in the market.

Since the payouts in these cases would be high, the premiums charged would be automatically higher than the regular covers for limited liability.