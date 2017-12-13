Motilal Oswal 22nd Annual Wealth Creation Study 2017



Over 2012-17, TCS is the Biggest Wealth Creator, Ajanta Pharma the Fastest Wealth Creator, and Asian Paints the Most Consistent Wealth Creator.



Banking/Finance has emerged as India’s biggest Wealth Creating sector.



State-owned companies remain marginalized in Wealth Creation with their share down from 51% in 2005 to 10% in 2017.



Wealth destruction during 2012-17 is led by cyclical downturn. Of the top 10 Wealth Destroyers, 8 are PSUs (public sector undertakings).



Payback ratio (Mkt Cap ÷ 5-years forward PAT) < 1 remains the most reliable indicator for superior Wealth Creation across market cycles.





Longevated high profit growth companies are few. Understanding of CAP and GAP improves the chances of finding them, and helps harness the power of longevity in Wealth Creation.



Moat without growth will underperform; growth without moat will end soon.



CAP (Competition Advantage Period) is the time during which a company’s Return on Equity remains higher than Cost of Equity. Favorable industry structure coupled with clear company strategy ensures longevated CAP.



GAP (Growth Advantage Period) is the time during which a company’s earnings growth remains higher than that of the benchmark indices. High industry growth situation coupled with high Company Growth Mindset ensures longevated GAP.



There are two dimensions to GAP: (1) Length (i.e. longevity) and (2) Height (i.e. speed). Longevity and speed of growth are inversely correlated.



The three key characteristics of CAP-cum-GAP companies are –

Clear strategy, High growth mindset, and High-growth industry situations.

Two of the three characteristics above relate to company management. Hence, a thorough assessment of the management holds the key to successful investing. As Phil Fisher has said, "In evaluating a common stock, the management is 90%, industry is 9%, and all other factors are 1%."



