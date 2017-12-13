App
Dec 13, 2017 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motilal Oswal 22nd Annual Wealth Creation Study 2017

The Motilal Oswal 22nd Annual Wealth Creation Study 2017 has been divided in two parts: (1) 2012-17 Wealth Creation findings and (2) Theme 2018: CAP & GAP – Power of longevity in Wealth Creation.


Highlights

  • Over 2012-17, TCS is the Biggest Wealth Creator, Ajanta Pharma the Fastest Wealth Creator, and Asian Paints the Most Consistent Wealth Creator.

  • Banking/Finance has emerged as India’s biggest Wealth Creating sector.

  • State-owned companies remain marginalized in Wealth Creation with their share down from 51% in 2005 to 10% in 2017.

  • Wealth destruction during 2012-17 is led by cyclical downturn. Of the top 10 Wealth Destroyers, 8 are PSUs (public sector undertakings).

  • Payback ratio (Mkt Cap ÷ 5-years forward PAT) < 1 remains the most reliable indicator for superior Wealth Creation across market cycles.


Theme 2018:  CAP & GAP – Power of longevity in Wealth Creation

  • Longevated high profit growth companies are few. Understanding of CAP and GAP improves the chances of finding them, and helps harness the power of longevity in Wealth Creation.

  • Moat without growth will underperform; growth without moat will end soon.

  • CAP (Competition Advantage Period) is the time during which a company’s Return on Equity remains higher than Cost of Equity. Favorable industry structure coupled with clear company strategy ensures longevated CAP.

  • GAP (Growth Advantage Period) is the time during which a company’s earnings growth remains higher than that of the benchmark indices. High industry growth situation coupled with high Company Growth Mindset ensures longevated GAP.

  • There are two dimensions to GAP:  (1) Length (i.e. longevity) and (2) Height (i.e. speed). Longevity and speed of growth are inversely correlated.

  • The three key characteristics of CAP-cum-GAP companies are –
    Clear strategy, High growth mindset, and High-growth industry situations.

  • Two of the three characteristics above relate to company management. Hence, a thorough assessment of the management holds the key to successful investing. As Phil Fisher has said, "In evaluating a common stock, the management is 90%, industry is 9%, and all other factors are 1%."

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

