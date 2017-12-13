The Motilal Oswal 22nd Annual Wealth Creation Study 2017 has been divided in two parts: (1) 2012-17 Wealth Creation findings and (2) Theme 2018: CAP & GAP – Power of longevity in Wealth Creation.
Highlights
- Over 2012-17, TCS is the Biggest Wealth Creator, Ajanta Pharma the Fastest Wealth Creator, and Asian Paints the Most Consistent Wealth Creator.
- Banking/Finance has emerged as India’s biggest Wealth Creating sector.
- State-owned companies remain marginalized in Wealth Creation with their share down from 51% in 2005 to 10% in 2017.
- Wealth destruction during 2012-17 is led by cyclical downturn. Of the top 10 Wealth Destroyers, 8 are PSUs (public sector undertakings).
- Payback ratio (Mkt Cap ÷ 5-years forward PAT) < 1 remains the most reliable indicator for superior Wealth Creation across market cycles.
Theme 2018: CAP & GAP – Power of longevity in Wealth Creation
- Longevated high profit growth companies are few. Understanding of CAP and GAP improves the chances of finding them, and helps harness the power of longevity in Wealth Creation.
- Moat without growth will underperform; growth without moat will end soon.
- CAP (Competition Advantage Period) is the time during which a company’s Return on Equity remains higher than Cost of Equity. Favorable industry structure coupled with clear company strategy ensures longevated CAP.
- GAP (Growth Advantage Period) is the time during which a company’s earnings growth remains higher than that of the benchmark indices. High industry growth situation coupled with high Company Growth Mindset ensures longevated GAP.
- There are two dimensions to GAP: (1) Length (i.e. longevity) and (2) Height (i.e. speed). Longevity and speed of growth are inversely correlated.
- The three key characteristics of CAP-cum-GAP companies are –
Clear strategy, High growth mindset, and High-growth industry situations.
- Two of the three characteristics above relate to company management. Hence, a thorough assessment of the management holds the key to successful investing. As Phil Fisher has said, "In evaluating a common stock, the management is 90%, industry is 9%, and all other factors are 1%."
