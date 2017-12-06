App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 06, 2017 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moody's says loan against property defaults might increase in 2018

The report states that lenders are more wary of extending LAPs as small and medium enterprises (SME) are seeing a subdued environment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Defaults in India’s loan-against-property (LAP) segment may increase next year, but it may not hurt lenders greatly, said a Moody’s Investors Service report on Tuesday.

The report states lenders are more wary of extending LAPs as small and medium enterprises (SME) are seeing a subdued environment.

A Mint report said SMEs normally pledge their immovable property as collateral, which is why lenders categorize LAP as SME loans.

The rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) and demonetisation would also affect the ability of SMEs to repay with the additional tax payments.

related news

“Many SMEs in India have traditionally operated outside the auspices of tax authorities. With the implementation of GST and demonetisation, many more SMEs will come under the ambit of tax authorities and will have to pay tax for the first time, in addition to bearing associated compliance costs,” it said.

Also, tighter underwriting standards and asset-backed securities (ABS) with LAP as the underlying asset, are expected to have a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 40-50 percent next year.

According to the Moody’s report, “Although property prices have continued to increase, year-on-year growth rates have moderated from the higher levels of 2015 and 2016 and this has also led lenders to tighten underwriting standards over the past year. As noted, we expect property prices to remain steady at around current levels in 2018.”.

The LTV is a ratio of the loan amount provided by the lender, against the value of the asset (typically property) that is bought by the lender.Moody’s said LTV of 45-50 percent on average is a comfortable ration that would be less riskier for the lenders. “In addition, owner-occupied residential properties are the main type of collateral, providing borrowers with a strong incentive to avoid default,” it said

tags #Business #Economy #Moody's Investor Service. #Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.