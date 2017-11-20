Moody's rating upgrade a sentiment boost; reform execution now key

Moody’s rating upgrade comes as a much needed affirmation of the recent structural reforms--both fiscal and monetary. While global and local money managers have been bullish on India for a while now, an upgrade from a rating agency adds some incremental benefits.

External commercial borrowings – surge post global financial crises

Over the years, India Inc’s exposure to external commercial borrowings (ECB) has increased both in absolute terms as well as relative to total external debt. Lower interest rates in developed economies post the global financial crisis, and the high interest rates in India contributed to this trend. As per the latest data, Indian ECB as of June 2017 is about USD 183.6 billion accounting for around 38 percent of total external borrowings. The rest mostly is from multilateral agencies, NRI deposits etc.

Rating upgrade – positives

In the last few years, India has seen a series of reforms. Foreign portfolio investors have been largely supportive during this period. That said, a rating upgrade from Moody’s can be seen as an affirmation of India’s improving fundamental investment story.

As far as domestic yields are concerned, benchmark 10-year yield eased by 10 bps on the announcement. But near term trend will be governed by oil prices, inflation and global interest rate cycle.

External cost of borrowing to cheapen in relative sense

As cost of external funds is generally linked to benchmarks like LIBOR (London Inter Bank Offer Rate), it would be guided by the swings in interest rate cycle in developed economies.

However, on a relative basis, based on commentaries of Indian corporates which have also witnessed rating upgrades – a 20 to 50 bps interest cost saving can be expected as corporates refinance their external borrowings.

Source: RBI, *BIS, Capitaline

#Based on average interest rate for BSE all caps (non-financial) companies

At this point, it is interesting to note as per data from BIS (Bank of International Settlement), ECB borrowings constitute 16 percent of the total credit to non-financial corporations. And hence, interest cost saving, if all the borrowings are refinanced at 50 bps lower, cost reduction would be limited to around USD 1 billion at this time.

So, there are definitely incremental benefits in terms of lower costs and sentiment booster which adds one more tick for the global fund houses in terms of capital allocation. But further fund flows remain contingent on reform execution and corporate earnings recovery. Similarly, local bond yields will be a hostage to factors like inflation dynamics (RBI meet: December 5-6), oil price trajectory (OPEC meet: November 30) and Fed policy rate trajectory (December 13).