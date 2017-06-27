App
Jun 27, 2017 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsoon set to hit Punjab, Haryana in 3 days: MeT official

The South-West Monsoon is set to enter Punjab and Haryana including Chandigarh over the next three days, a senior meteorologist said today.

Monsoon set to hit Punjab, Haryana in 3 days: MeT official

The South-West Monsoon is set to enter Punjab and Haryana including Chandigarh over the next three days, a senior meteorologist said today.

Pre-monsoon showers have already lashed many parts of the two states. "Conditions are favourable for monsoon's further advancement northwards approaching Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in the next three days," Director of the Chandigarh MeT Department, Surinder Pal told PTI here.

He said the monsoon will fully cover the two states including the Union Territory within the next few days once it hits the region.

Last year, the monsoon had entered the two states on July 2. However, unlike last year when the rainfall was scanty, this year the monsoon is expected to bring good rains in this region.

Punjab and Haryana, the grain bowl states of the country, had received scanty monsoon rains in the last two years.

