you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 07, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monetary policy committee: RBI leaves repo rate unchanged, here's the full statement

Here is the complete statement of the second bi-monthly monetary policy statement for the year 2017-18.

Monetary policy committee: RBI leaves repo rate unchanged, here's the full statement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today kept the key policy rate unchanged at 6.25 percent for the fourth time in a row.

Here is the complete statement of the second bi-monthly monetary policy statement for the year 2017-18.

RBI_MPC by Moneycontrol News on Scribd

