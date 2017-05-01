Modi, Turkish president review ties in security, trade areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today reviewed the status of bilateral ties, including in key areas of security and trade, and discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the area of counter-terrorism, India's NSG membership bid and the regional security scenario were among key issues that were understood to have been discussed during the Modi-Erdogan meeting, according to official sources.

"New impetus to a multifarious relationship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives President Erdogan at Hyderabad House," MEA Spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the visiting president.

"Important engagement for the State guest. External Affairs Minister @SushmaSwaraj calls on President Erdogan, welcomes him before delegation level talks," Baglay said.

This is Erdogan's first foreign tour after winning a controversial referendum on April 16 that further consolidated his executive powers.

The Turkish leader arrived here yesterday on a two-day visit.