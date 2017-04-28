Modi govt's measures to fight corruption bearing fruit: Survey

Moneycontrol News

The Narendra Modi government's measures to combat corruption seem to be bearing fruit, according to the CMS- India Corruption Study 2017.

The survey, which was conducted by New Delhi based think tank Centre for Media Studies (CMS), says that corruption in India is on the decline.

The survey pointed out that the number of households that dealt with corruption in public services at least once was 33 percent in 2016 as compared to 53 percent in 2005.

The survey also estimates that people paid lesser bribes last year, declining from Rs 20,500 crore in 2005 to Rs 6,350 crore in 2016.

The survey covered more than 3,000 rural and urban houses spanning across 20 states such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, UP and Rajasthan.