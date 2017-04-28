App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 28, 2017 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi govt's measures to fight corruption bearing fruit: Survey

The survey also estimates that people paid lesser bribes last year, declining from Rs 20,500 crore in 2005 to Rs 6,350 crore in 2016.

Modi govt's measures to fight corruption bearing fruit: Survey

Moneycontrol News

The Narendra Modi government's measures to combat corruption seem to be bearing fruit, according to the CMS- India Corruption Study 2017.

The survey, which was conducted by New Delhi based think tank Centre for Media Studies (CMS), says that corruption in India is on the decline.

The survey pointed out that the number of households that dealt with corruption in public services at least once was 33 percent in 2016 as compared to 53 percent in 2005.

The survey also estimates that people paid lesser bribes last year, declining from Rs 20,500 crore in 2005 to Rs 6,350 crore in 2016.

The survey covered more than 3,000 rural and urban houses spanning across 20 states such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, UP and Rajasthan.

tags #As-a-Service Economy #Business #corruption #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.