Jan 18, 2018 08:52 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Modi govt lacks big economic ideas, just renames old policies: Ex-cabinet Secretary Chaturvedi

“On economic reforms, by and large, this government has followed the earlier government’s policies by renaming many of those things whether we see loan for small-scale industries where you call it Mudra or any other name. The policies are the same,” Chaturvedi said.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

As the BJP heads for its last full-fledged budget before the general elections next year, former cabinet secretary and member of planning commission B K Chaturvedi feels the government has not done enough on the economic front and has rehashed policies from previous regimes.

“On economic reforms, by and large, this government has followed the earlier government’s policies by renaming many of those things whether we see loan for small-scale industries where you call it Mudra or any other name. The policies are the same,” Chaturvedi said.

The goods and services tax (GST) was originally perceived during the UPA-1 regime, he said.

“The only independent policy that they had a setup on their own was demonetisation, which in my opinion was poorly conceived and poorly implemented. It really cost an enormous amount of hardships to the people resulting in deaths as well,” Chaturvedi added.

tags #B K Chaturvedi #Economy #GST #Narendra Modi #UPA

