Mobile banking complaints possible now under Ombudsman scheme: RBI

Moneycontrol News

You can now complain against banks for fraudulent or wrong transactions on the internet and mobile banking or in case of mis-selling of products from banks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday widened the scope of its Banking Ombudsman Scheme 2006, to include, inter alia, deficiencies arising out of sale of insurance/ mutual fund/ other third party investment products by banks, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

The amended Banking Ombudsman Scheme shall come into force from July 1, 2017.

Under the amended Scheme, a customer would also be able to lodge a complaint against the bank for its non-adherence to RBI instructions with regard to Mobile Banking/ Electronic Banking services in India.

The monetary compensation has been increased from existing Rs 1 million to Rs 2 million (Rs 10-20 lakh).

"Compensation up to Rs 1 lakh can also be awarded by the BankingOmbudsman to the complainant for loss of time, expenses incurred as also, harassment and mental anguish suffered by the complainant," the central bank said.

Further, customers can now also appeal against the complaints which are closed relating to rejection.