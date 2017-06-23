App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 23, 2017 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mobile banking complaints possible now under Ombudsman scheme: RBI

The amended Banking Ombudsman Scheme shall come into force from July 1, 2017.

Mobile banking complaints possible now under Ombudsman scheme: RBI

Moneycontrol News

You can now complain against banks for fraudulent or wrong transactions on the internet and mobile banking or in case of mis-selling of products from banks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday widened the scope of its Banking Ombudsman Scheme 2006, to include, inter alia, deficiencies arising out of sale of insurance/ mutual fund/ other third party investment products by banks, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

The amended Banking Ombudsman Scheme shall come into force from July 1, 2017.

Under the amended Scheme, a customer would also be able to lodge a complaint against the bank for its non-adherence to RBI instructions with regard to Mobile Banking/ Electronic Banking  services in India.

The monetary compensation has been increased from existing Rs 1 million to Rs 2 million (Rs 10-20 lakh).

"Compensation up to Rs 1 lakh can also be awarded by the BankingOmbudsman to the complainant for loss of time, expenses incurred as also, harassment and mental anguish suffered by the complainant," the central bank said.

Further, customers can now also appeal against the complaints which are closed relating to rejection.

tags #Economy #India #RBI

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.