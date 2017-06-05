App
Jun 05, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mizoram may not be able to fully implement the GST on July 1: Taxation Minister

Mizoram may not be able to fully implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) with the rest of the country on July one, the date set for rolling out the new tax regime, state Taxation Minister Lalsawta today said.

Lalsawta told PTI that though the officials were working on a war footing to be able to roll out the GST, internet connectivity was the main stumbling block, not only in Mizoram but also in other states of the northeast region.

He said that the state government officials have been making efforts to overcome the problems so as to meet the deadline even against all odds.

He expressed the hope that both the government and the consumers would benefit from GST which would bring more efficiency in tax collection in the whole country.

