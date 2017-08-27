Ministers' panel to be set up to oversee state bank consolidation: Arun Jaitley

Aug 23, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters
India's central cabinet has approved a mechanism to oversee consolidation in the state-run banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.Jaitley said a ministerial panel will be set up to supervise merger proposals from banks' boards, adding that the objective of the planned consolidation was to create strong banks.