Aug 23, 2017 03:44 PM IST

Ministers' panel to be set up to oversee state bank consolidation: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley said a ministerial panel will be set up to supervise merger proposals from banks' boards, adding that the objective of the planned consolidation was to create strong banks.

Ministers' panel to be set up to oversee state bank consolidation: Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley

India's central cabinet has approved a mechanism to oversee consolidation in the state-run banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

Jaitley said a ministerial panel will be set up to supervise merger proposals from banks' boards, adding that the objective of the planned consolidation was to create strong banks.

