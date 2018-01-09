App
Jan 09, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Millennials crave career progression, but majority unprepared: Monster survey

The survey said that 29% candidates exited their first job in less than one year

The millennials have problem holding on to a job. Or so it seems.  A survey by online recruitment firm Monster.com said that 29 percent candidates exited their first job in less than one year.

The maximum number of job seekers (28 percent) found their first job through job sites. Close next being connections of family and friends at 18 percent from eight different options. Further, about 58 percent found their first jobs within three months of starting their job-hunt while about 20 percent took over a year.

Sanjay Modi, Managing Director, Monster.com, APAC & Middle-East said, “The good thing is that the millennials themselves are quite aware about the critical need to enhance their skills. Internships undoubtedly play a transformative role in instilling both confidence and imparting skills in job seekers. The organisations must have better-structured internship programmes that provide these bright and enthusiastic young minds with opportunities to shape their careers and equip them to build their professional capabilities.”

The survey tilled 'MyFirstJob' was carried out to better understand the challenges young graduates (18 -34 years) face while looking for their first job highlights that the millennials in India are enthused by and crave for career progression. It said that 66 percent found themselves under-prepared in their first job.

Around 60 percent of the respondents left their first job for professional growth and work opportunities. Candidates were likely to stay at a job only if it offered better career prospects with 29 percent exiting their first job in less than one year.

Here, about 37 percent of the respondents felt opportunities for skilling and overall preparedness were missing and 29 percent cited domain expertise as a key challenge they faced in their first job.

The survey further found that 16 percent of the young graduates felt they could have been compensated better with salaries of 76 percent under Rs. 25,000 per month and only 17 percent earned Rs 25,000- Rs 45,000 monthly.

Another interesting finding of this survey is the mistakes that the respondents felt they made during their first job interview. The top three mistakes were - not asking enough questions (33 percent), not knowing much about the potential employer (28 percent) and focusing too much on salary (19 percent).

Monster also spoke to business leaders to seek insights and suggestions for job seekers.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & CEO at Tech Mahindra, said, “One should always do a thorough research on the job, the company and the industry and even find details about the interviewer before an interview. This not only will help in increasing the chances of the interview turning positive, but also tell you if that is the right job one is looking for."

The definition of success remains traditional even for millennials. About 32 percent of the millennials believe developing new skills and capabilities to further their career is their number one parameter of what they define as success. Followed by meeting goals set by bosses (23 percent) and feeling happy and content going to work (16 percent).

