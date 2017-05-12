Microsoft Academia Accelerator programme to expand reach among Indian varsities

Microsoft Academia Accelerator, the tech giant’s campus engagement programme, will see an increased presence and reach among Indian educational institutions. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Anil Bhansali, Managing Director, Microsoft India (R&D) said that they will look at expanding the number of colleges they cater to.

“Each year we work with various academic institution. We have fairly deep engagement and work closely with faculty in terms of courses, guest lectures. Our goal is to work with students and foster a culture of innovation and expose them to newer technologies and skills,” he said.

Microsoft Academia Accelerator is a programme aimed at building a deep long-term association/ deep engagement between Microsoft and the academia. Here, Microsoft collaborates with the faculty and students of leading engineering colleges and business schools in India to foster the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among students and help faculty in curriculum development and delivery.

The aim is to add a layer of industry know-how on top of the existing computer science curriculum being taught in top schools of India. This is to help expose students to important tech trends and practices, equip them with vital skills and experiences that enrich their careers and fuel innovation and impact from India.

The organisation also looks at fostering student innovation and entrepreneurship, through on-campus and online hackathons called code.fun.do, and focused mentoring for business school students and partnering with faculty in mentoring student projects.

On May 11, Microsoft India hosted its first ever code.fun.do SHOWCASE, a Microsoft Academia Accelerator programme through which 44 top teams across 15 colleges were invited to showcase their projects. Over 100 students at the Microsoft campus at Hyderabad displayed solutions based on popular technologies like Android, Chatbots and AI solutions, with Azure combinations.

The code.fun.do series received response from 2,000 plus participating students across 15 colleges, giving birth to a total of 350 new projects. Here, about 40 percent of these students are from non-computer science backgrounds.

With respect to the Accelerator programme, Bhansali said most of it is employee-run and alums of participating colleges take great pride and ownership in being involved. At a later stage, based on their skills, students also get internship opportunities with Microsoft. Further, Bhansali said that they also help students crystallize the ideas on new projects and entrepreneurship.

Bhansali explained that workshops are tailored to the curriculum at each partner college, based on the needs of the computer science faculty and their specific asks, and get delivered by seasoned Microsoft engineers who are domain experts in that particular area.

Although primarily designed to be deeply technical in their nature, workshops often include other important considerations such as the business landscape, anticipated trends or promising areas for future research. Topics of recently delivered workshops include mobile & cloud computing, data mining, agile software engineering, among others.