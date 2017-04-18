Microfinance securitisation volumes dip after demonetisation on default fears

Moneycontrol News

The volumes for micro loans securitisation transactions dipped for the first time in two years following demonetisation, according to a study by ICRA rating agency.

“After two years of rapid growth, volumes for micro loans securitisation transactions witnessed a trend reversal with around 20 percent dip observed in fiscal 2017,” ICRA said in a report.

Securitisation is a process whereby loans by microfinance institutions (MFIs) are pooled together to form a consolidated financial instrument which is issued to investors. In return, the investors in such securities get interest. This increases liquidity in the market. The investors in this case are largely banks who require the loans to meet their priority sector lending targets.

MFIs (including some erstwhile MFIs – now small finance banks) raised nearly Rs 5,500 crore through the securitisation route in the first six months of fiscal 2017.

However, as per ICRA estimates, only around Rs 1,650 crore was raised in the second half of the fiscal, resulting in total securitisation volumes of around Rs 7,150 crore for the full year.

In comparison, MFI securitisation volumes had increased by 80 percent to around Rs 9,000 crore in fiscal 2016.

Vibhor Mittal, Head–Structured Finance at ICRA, said: “The dip in micro loan securitisation volumes is primarily due to the impact of the demonetisation event on the portfolio of most MFIs. Investors also adopted a wait and watch approach for this asset class on the back of a rapid increase in the portfolio at risk (PAR) numbers in the softer delinquency buckets, and the uncertainty around the portfolio performance going forward.”

Around 25 percent of incremental funding requirement of MFIs was being met through the securitisation route. Moreover, as more entities convert to small finance banks, their contribution to MFI securitisation volumes should diminish significantly.

As per ICRA estimates, nearly 45 percent of the total MFI securitisation volumes (including bilateral assignments) were from those small finance banks.

The impact of the unexpected demonetisation announcement also magnified for this asset class owing to high reliance on cash for both collections and disbursements to MFI borrowers. The unavailability of legal tender with the borrower resulted in loan repayments being severely impacted.

Additionally, local political interference and rumours of loan waiver in some areas of the country led to further disruption in collection process. This was primarily seen in states where local body or assembly elections were due, ICRA said.

Collection efficiency till October 2016 was in the 98–100 percent range. However, after demonetisation was announced on November 9, the monthly collection efficiency levels of the pools declined significantly in the month of November and December 2016 to 91 percent and 82 percent respectively.

While the collections have improved in the month of January and February 2017, a large portion of the borrowers are only paying partial instalment due to which the PAR delinquency numbers continue to increase, the agency said.

Post demonetisation, there has also been a notable slowdown in loan disbursements owing to lack of currency availability in the initial period and more caution on incremental loans especially in low collection geographies, leading to decline in additional funding which in turn took a toll on securitisation volumes.

As of March 2017, ICRA has ratings outstanding on approximately 217 pass-through certificates (PTC) instruments issued under 127 microfinance transactions with initial rated volume of around Rs. 7,400 crore.