Merger of big banks may not wipe out weakness in banks: Bank Union

Following the successful State Bank of India merger, the government is working on creating a handful of big global banks -- a leaner, more efficient banking universe consisting of only 3 or 4 entities. However, bank unions feel this may not necessarily help strengthen the balance sheets of the beleagured public sector banks.

According to CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary of All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), “What purpose will it serve? What kind of banks are being looked at for the merger? There are many questions. The weakness in the banks is due to bad loans. The solution is by resolving those and getting recovery."

Reports suggest that the government is looking at merging some of the 21 public sector banks into 10-12 banks in the medium term. As part of a three-tier structure, it plans to build at least 3-4 banks of the size of State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, which is among the top 50 in the global bank list.

One of the possibilities is that large public sector banks (PSBs) such as Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Bank of India could absorb other smaller banks. One of the major reasons for the consolidation is the growing number of weak banks.

Nine of the 21 public sector banks, including IDBI Bank and Indian Overseas Bank, reported losses during 2016-17, as per information shared in the Parliament. This number was 13 in the previous year ending March 2016.

Venkatachalam says mergers will not at all make them stronger. “SBI is bigger today and still their NPAs are huge. How is it making them more efficient?”

This year, SBI’s five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB) got merged from April 1.

Venkatachalam said that India needs banks which can touch the common people. “The bigger the bank grows, the less accessible it becomes for people. Big banks will naturally give big-ticket loans with higher risks. We have seen Lehman crisis, it (Lehman Brothers in 2008-09) was a too big to fail bank in the USA and it collapsed.”

He also suggested that we can think of creating specialised or expertised banks. “We can maybe have a foreign exchange bank, agriculture bank, small industries bank or housing bank. Today, a bank manager is handling everything from gold loan, home loan, industrial loan, education loan, etc. How to make a bank more beneficial and accessible is more important. It must be restructured but it should aid recovery.”

In the upcoming consolidation drive, factors like regional balance, geographical reach, financial burden and smooth human resource transition will have to be looked at while taking a merger decision, said a government official, adding that a very weak bank should not be merged with a strong one "as it could pull the latter down".

Some region-centric banks like Punjab and Sind Bank and Andhra Bank will continue as independent entities, while some mid-size lenders would also co-exist, the official told PTI news agency.

Last month, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said the government is "actively working" towards consolidation of PSBs but declined to provide details, saying this was a price-sensitive information.

Given the smooth transition and success of SBI merger, the Finance Ministry is considering clearing another such proposal by this fiscal if the bad-loan situation comes under control.

The government along with the Reserve Bank of India are working towards resolution of non-performing assets (NPAs) by sending top large defaulters to insolvency courts on a priority basis.