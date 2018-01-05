App
Jan 05, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Meghalaya has potential to sell electricity to other states: CM Mukul Sangma

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has said the state has the potential to sell power to other states and may also export electricity to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh.

Inaugurating the Rs 629 crore Umtru hydro-electric project at Dehal in Ri Bhoi district yesterday, he said the state has various potential areas for power generation and called on the local indigenous people to participate in the process of state building.

"Power sector is the most important sector. It not only provides power to consumers but also helps sustain our livelihood and augment revenue of the state," he said.

