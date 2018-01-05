Meghalaya CM inaugurates 40 mw Umtru hydro-electric project

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma inaugurated the 40 mw Umtru hydro-electric project at Dehal in Ri Bhoi district.

Inaugurating the Rs 629 crore project yesterday, he said the state has various potential areas for power generation and called on the local indigenous people to participate in the process of state building.

"Power sector is the most important sector. It not only provides power to consumers but also helps sustain our livelihood and augment revenue of the state," he said.

The chief minister said Meghalaya has the potential to sell electricity to other states and may be export power to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh.