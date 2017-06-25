App
Jun 25, 2017 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mega farm loan waiver scheme will impact state's finances : Fadnavis

Fadnavis added that since the decision has been taken in farmer's interest, there is no harm in government bearing the financial stress.

Mega farm loan waiver scheme will impact state's finances : Fadnavis

A day after announcing a mega farm loan waiver scheme, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said it will create some "pressure" for the state's finances for the next three-four years.

"Looking at the economic condition of Maharashtra, the Rs 34,000 crore loan waiver will have its impact on the fiscal health of the state," he said, addressing a function here.

"It will create financial pressure on the economy for the next three to four years and it will not be an easy task (to handle this pressure)," Fadnavis said.

He was speaking at a program organised by Marathi Patrakar Parishad where senior RSS leader M G Vaidya and several journalists were felicitated.

Fadnavis added that since the decision has been taken in farmer's interest, there is no harm in government bearing the financial stress.

"Loan waiver is not a complete solution to the farmer's problems. No doubt it is one of the important steps towards addressing farmer's woes. However, investment in farm sector is very important to increase the productivity," he said.

Investment in agriculture and infrastructure will ultimately help cut the fiscal deficit of the state as it will boost growth, he said.

tags #agrarian crisis #Current Affairs #Farmer loans

