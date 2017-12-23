MCL elevates 875 miners, including 715 from underground mines

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited today said it has elevated 715 workers engaged in underground mines to open casts mines in various skilled trades, a move to provide employees opportunities of growth and skill development.

During the current year 875 workers have been redeployed as trainees in various skilled cadres for their gainful utilisation.

Out of these 875 workers, 715 have been selected from underground mines in Talcher Coalfields for redeployment in opencast mines as trainees in various skilled functions, the company said in a release.

Under this innovative approach to gainfully utilise existing manpower, the workers were given an opportunity based on seniority to choose their trade and the place of posting as per requirement of the company, it said.

These elevated workers will be put on on-job training of their cadres after successful completion of which they will be absorbed in higher grades in non-executive cadres.

The workers were selected for the posts of Mining Sirdar (05), Data Entry Operator (31), HEMM Operator Trainee (112), Conveyor Operator Trainee (24), Security Guard Trainee (09), Assistant Foreman (Elect) Trainee (37), Overseer Civil Trainee (30) and various other posts as trainees (608).

As on December 1, 2017, MCL had a total manpower strength of 22,392 employees, including 1,804 below Board-level Executives and 20,583 staff, with 4,474 deployed in the underground mines, it said.

It was observed that there was surplus unskilled manpower available in the underground mines in Talcher Coalfields of company, with the significant numbers of workers who had joined under R&R scheme for land acquisition and compassionate grounds, the release said.

MCL had also initiated schooling and skilling programme for employees under its initiatives to train manpower recruited under R&R Scheme.