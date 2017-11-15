App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 14, 2017 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Max Bupa launches ‘AnyTimeHealth’ machines in banks

The Max Bupa ATH machines will let customers initiate their health assessment, choose the right health insurance plan for themselves and walk away with the policy document within three minutes.

Standalone health insurer Max Bupa has announced the launch of Max Bupa AnyTimeHealth (ATH) machines, to propel health insurance penetration in the country. The will allow customers to run instant health assessment and buy health insurance cover – in just 180 seconds.

The ATH machines will be introduced in the market through the company’s bancassurance partners – such as Bank of Baroda. In the first phase, 20 ATH machines will be installed at partner banks’ branches, across multiple cities.

Through the next few months, Max Bupa will focus on gathering customer inputs, feedback and performance data to enhance services/ offerings through the systems. In the next 12-15 months, Max Bupa has plans to install multiple ATH machines across retail locations such as malls, societies/ RWAs, airport lounges, hotels among others.

related news

ATH Picture

The Max Bupa ATH machines will let customers initiate their health assessment, choose the right health insurance plan for themselves and walk away with the policy document within three minutes.

Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Max Bupa said, “The Indian health insurance industry needed something disruptive to ensure health cover reaches every Indian. With the Max Bupa ATH machines we aim to democratize health by addressing the key issues and challenges faced by Indians on their buying journey.”

At this stage, customers will be able to perform non-intrusive health assessment covering Body Mass Index, Blood Pressure, Body Type & Fat percentage, bone bass, body temperature, hydration level and blood oxygen percentage and buy a policy instantly.

The ATH machines have been designed by Max Bupa, in partnership with Yolo Health – a Health Tech startup.

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.