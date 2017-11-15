Max Bupa launches ‘AnyTimeHealth’ machines in banks

Standalone health insurer Max Bupa has announced the launch of Max Bupa AnyTimeHealth (ATH) machines, to propel health insurance penetration in the country. The will allow customers to run instant health assessment and buy health insurance cover – in just 180 seconds.

The ATH machines will be introduced in the market through the company’s bancassurance partners – such as Bank of Baroda. In the first phase, 20 ATH machines will be installed at partner banks’ branches, across multiple cities.

Through the next few months, Max Bupa will focus on gathering customer inputs, feedback and performance data to enhance services/ offerings through the systems. In the next 12-15 months, Max Bupa has plans to install multiple ATH machines across retail locations such as malls, societies/ RWAs, airport lounges, hotels among others.

The Max Bupa ATH machines will let customers initiate their health assessment, choose the right health insurance plan for themselves and walk away with the policy document within three minutes.

Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Max Bupa said, “The Indian health insurance industry needed something disruptive to ensure health cover reaches every Indian. With the Max Bupa ATH machines we aim to democratize health by addressing the key issues and challenges faced by Indians on their buying journey.”

At this stage, customers will be able to perform non-intrusive health assessment covering Body Mass Index, Blood Pressure, Body Type & Fat percentage, bone bass, body temperature, hydration level and blood oxygen percentage and buy a policy instantly.

The ATH machines have been designed by Max Bupa, in partnership with Yolo Health – a Health Tech startup.