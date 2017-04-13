App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 13, 2017 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

March CPI inflation makes August rate cut case stronger: BofAML

According to the global financial services major, inflation risks are overdone and noted that food inflation is coming off while El Nino is a swing factor and commodity prices are likely to stabilise in 2017, reducing the pressure on imported inflation.

March CPI inflation makes August rate cut case stronger: BofAML

CPI inflation is well within the RBI's 2-6 per cent mandate and the March number makes the case for a 25 bps rate cut in August even stronger, says a Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) report.

"We continue to expect the RBI MPC to cut policy rates 25 bps on August 3 after CPI inflation came in at a weak 3.8 per cent for March and industrial production contracted by 1.2 per cent for February," BofAML said in a research note.

According to the global financial services major, inflation risks are overdone and noted that food inflation is coming off while El Nino is a swing factor and commodity prices are likely to stabilise in 2017, reducing the pressure on imported inflation.

"We continue to see CPI inflation well within the RBI's 2-6 per cent mandate. March CPI inflation, at 3.8 per cent, actually came in below our 4 per cent expectations. Core CPI inflation has slipped to 4.2 per cent from 4.8 per cent in October with weak growth curbing pricing power.On our part, we see CPI inflation at 4 per cent in the first half of 2017," the report said. The report further noted that stable commodity prices are expected to cool imported oil inflation.

"We expect potential imported oil or commodity price inflation to cool in 2017. Our commodity strategists expect Brent to recover at USD 61 per bbl in 2017 after falling to USD 44 in 2016 from USD 52 in 2015," BofAML said.

The Reserve Bank in its monetary policy review on April 6 kept the repurchase or repo rate -- at which it lends to banks -- unchanged at 6.25 percent, but increased reverse repo rate to 6 per cent from 5.75 percent.

tags #Bank of America Merrill Lynch #BofAML #CPI #Economy #El Nino #inflation #power #RBI #repo rate

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.