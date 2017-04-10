App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 07, 2017 08:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Manmohan Singh hails GST passage

Observing that the new indirect tax regime could be a "game-changer", he, however, cautioned that there could be "difficulties" in its implementation. He pressed for constructive cooperation between the Centre and the states in resolving outstanding issues.

Manmohan Singh hails GST passage

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today hailed the passage of GST bills by Parliament and sought to play down the fact that it could not happen during his tenure, saying "let bygones be bygones".

Observing that the new indirect tax regime could be a "game-changer", he, however, cautioned that there could be "difficulties" in its implementation. He pressed for constructive cooperation between the Centre and the states in resolving outstanding issues.

"There will be pitfalls. But we learn as we go along," he told reporters after Parliament approved four GST-supporting legislations, clearing the decks for the rollout of the historic indirect tax regime from July 1.

Asked whether he felt disappointed that it could not happen during his tenure, the former Prime Minister said, "well I think, let bygones be bygones." On whether the measure would help increase the GDP, he said, "it could be a game-changer but we should not assume that there will be no difficulties on the way. There must be a constructive spirit of cooperation between the federal government and the states to resolve the outstanding issues."

The Central GST Bill, 2017; The Integrated GST Bill, 2017; The GST (Compensation to States) Bill, 2017; and The Union Territory GST Bill, 2017 were returned by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote as all parties were on board

tags #Economy #former Prime Minister #GDP #GST #Manmohan Singh #Parliament

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.