Malcolm Turnbull to discuss with PM Modi opportunities for collaboration

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull today said he will use his first trip to India to further strengthen the bilateral ties and discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "enormous opportunities" for collaboration in areas like trade and security.

Turnbull will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday on a four-day visit to India.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I will discuss the enormous opportunities for collaboration between Australia and India," he said.

"With converging political, economic and strategic interests, we will use the meeting to strengthen our relationship even further for the benefit of both nations."

India is the world's fastest growing major economy. Two-way trade exceeded 19 billion dollar in 2015-16.

Turnbull will be accompanied by his Education and Training Minister Simon Birmingham who is leading a strong delegation of education experts.

"With the Minister for Education and Training, Senator the Hon Simon Birmingham, I will address a dinner to celebrate our partnership in education, recognising how Australian expertise in skills training can help India to meet its goal of training 400 million people by 2022," Turnbull said.

"In Mumbai, meetings with leading Indian CEOs and business people will focus on growing two-way trade and investment. Australian energy and resources are helping to power India's growth, while our collaboration on innovation and technology will open new business opportunities in the future," he added.

Turnbull also highlighted the vibrant Indian community which he said was making a significant contribution to the fabric of Australia's multicultural society.

"It provides a vital bridge between our two countries, and this visit will ensure that the ties between India and Australia become even stronger," he said.

Modi had invited Turnbull to India last year during the G-20 Summit in China.

Turnbull, 62, became Australia's Prime Minister on September 15, 2015.