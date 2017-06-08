Majority of companies want to pay for childcare, but want costs to be shared

Come July 1, employers in India will be required to have a crèche facility (within a prescribed distance) mandatorily if they employ 50 or more employees. According to a study by daycare services provider ProEves, 81 percent companies are considering a daycare tie-up though a majority of them want costs to be shared.

Earlier, the law allowed three months or 12 weeks of maternity leave which has now been extended to 26 weeks under the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017. This new law will apply to all establishments having 10 or more employees and will be applicable only for the first two children.

The ProEves Managing the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act 2017 Survey said that contrary to the earlier negative reactions, 67 percent of the surveyed companies are positive about the new amendments to the Maternity Benefit Act, while 24 percent are neutral.

With the extended Maternity Leave Benefit period, India now qualifies among the 16 countries having the longest paid leave for new mothers. Countries like Singapore which have 16 weeks of paid leave (8 are funded by the employer and remaining 8 through public funds). In Australia and Canada the respective maternity leave of (18) and (17) weeks is paid by public funds.

The clarifications to the Act state that companies need to provide for the creche facility from July 1, 2017. Companies are looking at the April-June quarter for implementing the same. The study said that since the average time taken from mapping the demand, to the Centre short-listing and rolling out the details to companies is 3-4 weeks, companies should start preparing immediately.

According to the survey, the crèche clause has come as a surprise to many companies. While 81 percent are considering a daycare tie-up, about 10 percent are investing in onsite set-up and 9 percent are still to act on it.

However, 46 percent of companies are looking at sharing the cost. Further, around 70 percent of companies looking for a near site tie up are exploring ways of sharing the cost.

“Quality childcare comes at a premium. Hence to be able to provide for the same companies have to look at a co-pay model,” said the study.

While there is no cap on children's age provided in this Act, companies are complying with the age provision mentioned in The Factories Act where the crèche facility should be provided up to 6 years of age. For companies that have an onsite daycare, utilisation is maximum up to the age of 3-4 years.

In India, the maternity leave funding is an investment into gender diversity that companies are mandated to make. The study said that this makes the cost of post-maternity loss incredibly high for companies in India. It added that companies should look at spending at least 1 percent of cost of post maternity employee loss in the maternity connect programmes to safeguard the investment made in maternity leave.

This survey was conducted across 70 organizations covering various sectors like FMCG, IT, manufacturing, ITES, e-commerce, retail and financial services making this study the single largest study on maternity, childcare and parental support practices in India.

The Amendment has also introduced an enabling provision relating to ‘work from home’ (WFH) for women, which may be exercised after the expiry of the 26 weeks’ leave period. It is based on the nature of work and mutually agreed by the women employee & the manager.

Here, 43 companies already have a WFH policy for all its employees, while 36 percent companies are in the process of drafting such a policy.