Maharashtra, UK discuss investment opportunities in Defence sector

Maharashtra and the United Kingdom today held deliberations on investment opportunities in the Defence sector in the state and have decided to form a joint team to enhance business relations.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and U K Defence Secretary Michael Fallon here today. "Had a nice meeting with UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon and delegation this morning and good discussion on various bilateral issues, "Fadnavis said on Twitter.

"We discussed on investment opportunities in Maharashtra especially in Defence sector and decided to form a joint team to enhance business relations," he tweeted.