Apr 25, 2017 07:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra seeks Central aid for completing irrigation projects

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary, Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in New Delhi and discussed projected related to Maharashtra.

Maharashtra seeks Central aid for completing irrigation projects

The Centre has agreed to look into the Maharashtra government's demand for financial assistance to complete irrigation projects in drought-prone areas of the state, an official said today.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary, Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in New Delhi and discussed projected related to Maharashtra.

He thanked the PMO for its intervention which led to stage 2 forest clearance for the Navi Mumbai International Airport and also for loan signing agreement between the state government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project.

The Centre agreed to consider the state's proposal to remove hurdles for slum rehabilitation in the Coastal Regulation Zone (administered by Union Ministry of Environment and Forests) in Mumbai, said the official from the Chief Minister's Office.

With a view to make Maharashtra slum-free by 2022, the state government has proposed amendments to the Slum Areas Act that will give more teeth to the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) to ensure strict implementation of schemes.

The CM also put forth demand for financial assistance for completion of irrigation projects in drought-prone areas of the state and the Union government agreed to look into it, he said.

During the meeting, Fadnavis called for drawing up a long-term strategy for sustainable production of pulses, the official added.

