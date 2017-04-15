App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 15, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra plans to give free seeds & pesticides to marginal farmers

Expressing concern over a large number of farmers currently under debt, the minister said the state government would also include farm labourers into the fold of National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme in the next couple of months.

Maharashtra plans to give free seeds & pesticides to marginal farmers

The Maharashtra government is planning to supply seeds, fertilisers and pesticides free of cost to small and marginal farmers to keep the production costs minimal and to reduce their losses.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil gave this information while talking to PTI today.

"The idea is to keep the production cost or input cost minimal so that farmers will not feel the heat when the market rates are down," he said.

Expressing concern over a large number of farmers currently under debt, the minister said the state government would also include farm labourers into the fold of National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme in the next couple of months.

"This will bring down almost all costs of farmers required for food grains and vegetable cultivation. The state has observed that the sudden rise in supply leads to commodity prices crashing and farmers incurring losses," Patil said.

"If we keep the input cost at almost zero, despite the price crash, the farmers will not suffer heavily. Their losses will be limited," he said.

These two decisions, if put together will provide benefits to farmers, Patil said adding that the government is also coming with a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for food grains, which will ensure that farmers will get certain minimum amount for their produce.

"During the demand period, farmers can sell their produce as per the market rates, which is generally higher than the MSP. In such a situation, they will not only earn more, but can even book profit and repay loan," he said.

During the "lean period", the MSP will come as a relief and farmers will earn certain amount, he said, adding that their losses will either be minimal or they will earn something to repay the loan amount.

Patil said although only small and marginal farmers are included in the plan, the number of such farmers account for 70 per cent of the total 1.30 crore farmers in the state

tags #Chandrakant Patil #fertilisers #Maharashtra Government

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.