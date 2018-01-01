App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 01, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra issues GR for allocation of Rs 14,240 cr for loan waiver

The state's cooperation and marketing department today issued a Government Resolution (GR) for the allocation of Rs 14,240 crore for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana - the loan waiver scheme announced on June 24 last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Farmers sit beside heaps of wheat at a grain market in Chandigarh
Farmers sit beside heaps of wheat at a grain market in Chandigarh

The Maharashtra government today made allocations worth Rs 14,240 crore for the farm loan waiver scheme and for repayment to farmers whose produce was purchased by the state.

At the time of the announcement, the state had claimed that the total outlay of the scheme would be Rs 34,020 crore.

At the time of the announcement, the state had claimed that the total outlay of the scheme would be Rs 34,020 crore.

"The GR means that the state government has prepared itself for disbursement of the amount under the loan waiver scheme. The government had during the last monsoon session made an allocation of Rs 20,000 crore and a major portion of it has been disbursed," a senior official of the cooperation department said.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had last year said that the Centre will not be part of a state's fiscal leverage in waiving farm loans and the cost has to be borne by the states.

The allocation of Rs 14,000 crore was sanctioned during the winter session of the state Assembly held in Nagpur last month.

