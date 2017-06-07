Maharashtra forming first urban transport policy to discourage pvt vehicle ownership

Moneycontrol News

To reduce the ever increasing burden on transport infrastructure Maharashtra Government has drafted its first urban transport policy that aims to discourage private vehicle ownership and lays more emphasis on public transport.

The US-based not-for-profit organisation Institute of Transportation & Development Policy, has helped the Maharashtra Government draft the plan, according to an article published by the Hindustan Times.

The draft policy, open to the public for suggestions and objections, calls for measures such as user charges to discourage personal motor vehicles, high parking fees, reducing the overall supply of parking, transit-oriented development and prioritising funds for sustainable non-motorised transport projects, said the report.

Mumbai and Pune desperately need transport solutions which is also where the government has expedited public projects like metro and monorail along with improvement in railway connectivity. The government is also toying with the idea of slapping more taxes on the second car in the family.

Mumbai has the highest density of cars in India at 430/km while Delhi pales in comparison at 93/km whereas Pune is at 248/km. Despite a developed mass transit system and presence of private cab aggregators about 200 cars get added to Mumbai roads every day as per estimates.

The draft policy calls for 80 percent of all trips in a city to be made through walking, cycling or public transport. Using transit-oriented development, the policy sets a target of having 80 percent of the city’s population living within 500m of a basic public transport service and a minimum of 50 percent within 500m of a mass transit network.

Similarly, the policy’s goals also involve ensuring that 60 percent of all jobs are within half a kilometre of a basic public transport service with a minimum frequency of 12 buses an hour, and 40 percent are within 500m of a mass transit network.