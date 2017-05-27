App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 27, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra CM: To frame policy for setting up electric vehicle charging stations

The plan was disclosed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday in Nagpur after inaugurating the country's first multi-modal electric vehicle project and Ola electric charging station.

Maharashtra CM: To frame policy for setting up electric vehicle charging stations

The Maharashtra government is planning to frame a policy for setting up electric vehicle charging stations across the state, considering the future needs in the transport sector.

The plan was disclosed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday in Nagpur after inaugurating the country's first multi-modal electric vehicle project and Ola electric charging station, in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

"The state government will frame a policy to set up electric vehicle charging stations for electric vehicles across the state," the CM said.

"This is a huge opportunity for creating jobs for the unemployed youth. Through these charging stations, more job opportunities will be created. The policy will cover all the aspects related to the land availability and granting permissions for the electric vehicle charging stations," he said.

Gadkari, who handles the Transport and Shipping portfolios at the Centre, said there was an urgent need to rethink the transport infrastructure and fuel dependency in the country.

"The Transport Ministry is focusing on pollution-free public transport in the country and we have entered into an MoU with Transport for London, the company which looks after the public transport in London," the minister said.

On manufacturing dual-fuel engine for ships in the country, he said, "I am working on (setting up) a joint venture between an Indian company and Rolls Royce on developing dual fuel engine for ships to be manufactured in India. The agreement is very close to completion."

He said the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai was running into losses and his ministry has decided to find a solution to address issues pertaining to it and other public transport bodies.

tags #Business #Companies #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.