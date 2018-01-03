App
Jan 03, 2018 01:59 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Madhya Pradesh to levy 50 paisa per litre cess on petrol-diesel to raise funds for roads

The ordinance has now been sent to Commercial Tax Department and the levy would take time and isn’t immediate, he clarified.

News18 @moneycontrolcom
(Representational image)
Petrol-diesel is going to be costlier in Madhya Pradesh. The state’s cabinet paved the way for the fuel getting costlier by levying cess of 50 paisa a litre for boosting ‘infrastructure’ in the state.

The cabinet has approved an ordinance, MP Motor Speed Bill 2018, which enabled government to levy 50 paisa per litre cess on petrol and diesel and the funds would be invested into infrastructure development and improvement of traffic, MP government’s spokesperson Narottam Mishra told newsmen after the meeting was over in state capital.

The state government is expected to raise Rs 200 crore per year through this cess

