M Venkaiah Naidu lays foundation stone for government housing project

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today laid the foundation stone for the construction of 2.25 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (Urban) in Andhra Pradesh.

Just a day before relinquishing office as Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister in July, Naidu sanctioned these 2.25 lakh houses to the state, in addition to the 1.93 lakh approved in 2015-16.

These 2.25 lakh houses will be built in 95 cities and towns at a total cost of Rs 14,140 crore, including a Central assistance of Rs 3,379 crore.

The aggregate 4.13 lakh houses is the highest number any state has got out of the total 26 lakh PMAY houses across the country.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked Venkaiah for this and also praised the latter for bringing many projects to Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation in 2014.

"He has given us the highest number of houses and also helped us in getting many Central projects and funds post bifurcation," the chief minister added.