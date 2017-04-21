App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 21, 2017 08:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Low interest rate likely to brighten solar sector: Ind-Ra

Ind-Ra estimates that Rs 560 billion out of total debt of Rs 1,730 billion could be refinanced at a lower borrowing cost across various infrastructure sub-sectors in its portfolio till 2018-19.

Low interest rate likely to brighten solar sector: Ind-Ra

India Ratings and Research (Ind- Ra) said lower interest rate or borrowing cost is likely to brighten the solar energy sector.

Ind-Ra estimates that Rs 560 billion out of total debt of Rs 1,730 billion could be refinanced at a lower borrowing cost across various infrastructure sub-sectors in its portfolio till 2018-19.

Also, there could be a shift in the type of instruments issued for the purpose of raising capital in the sector mostly to the capital market instruments, namely bonds, from the conventional term loans, it said in statement.

Ind-Ra estimated that for each 1 per cent reduction in interest rate, the incremental surplus as a percentage of cash flow available for debt service will be the highest for toll roads, followed by solar and wind energy.

This could mainly be because the interest burden on these sectors is high as most of these projects are at the ramp-up stage, it added.

Solar projects owing to stable revenue profiles and toll roads with reasonable track records appear to be the ideal candidates for refinancing, it further said.

Though Ind-Ra expects replacement of bank loans by bonds, traction will be witnessed through infrastructure investment trusts.

Also, Ind-Ra observed that the benefit of interest rate reduction will be the least for the annuity sector, followed by thermal power, because refinancing risk has already been factored in at the point of initial funding for the former and there is minimal improvement in persistent issues for the latter.

The debt service coverage ratio is seen to improve 0.04x across infra sectors in 2017-18.

tags #Economy #Ind-Ra #interest rates #solar energy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.