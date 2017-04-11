Lok Sabha grants one more extension to Committee on Land Bill

The Lok Sabha today granted ninth extension to the Joint Committee on the contentious Land Bill, extending the deadline for it to submit report till the last day of the first week of Winter Session.

Ganesh Singh (BJP), who heads the committee, tabled a resolution to this effect during the Zero House and the House passed it by a voice vote.

The Right to Fair Compensation and transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Second Amendment) Bill had generated much heat in Parliament after being tabled by the government, prompting opposition parties to join ranks against it.

Facing allegations of being anti-farmers, the government withdrew the bill and sent it to a parliamentary committee. Ganesh Singh was appointed its chairperson in July last after his predecessor S S Ahluwalia was made a minister.