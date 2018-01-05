App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 05, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; 12 bills passed in Winter Session

Announcing the adjournment, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the session, which commenced on December 15, had 13 sittings spread over 61 hours and 48 minutes. The House lost about 15 hours due to disruptions and adjournments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Lok Sabha was today adjourned sine die, bringing to an end the short Winter Session during which the House passed 12 bills, including the 'triple talaq' legislation that seeks to criminalise instant divorce in the Muslim community.

Announcing the adjournment, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the session, which commenced on December 15, had 13 sittings spread over 61 hours and 48 minutes. The House lost about 15 hours due to disruptions and adjournments.

Important bills passed during the session included the central road fund (amendment) bill, the requisitioning and acquisition of immovable property bill, the national capital territory of Delhi laws (special provisions) second (amendment) bill and the goods and services tax (compensation to states) amendment bill.

A bill to hike the salary of high court and Supreme Court judges was also passed.

related news

The Speaker said 16 bills were introduced by the government in the session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House as she announced its adjournment after briefing members on the proceedings during the winter session.

The discussion on supplementary demands for grants, second and third batch for 2017-18, lasted for more than six hours before the demands were voted and the related appropriation bills passed, she said.

"In this session, while we lost over 14 hours and 51 minutes of time due to interruptions followed by forced adjournments, the House also sat late for 8 hours and 10 minutes to discuss various important issues," she said.

During the session, 280 starred questions were listed, of which 45 questions were answered orally. Written replies to the remaining starred questions along with 3220 unstarred questions were tabled, she said.

About 198 matters of urgent public importance were raised by the members and by sitting late in the evening, while the members also raised 226 matters under rule 377, she said.

Standing committees presented 41 Reports to the House.

The Lok Sabha held a short duration discussion under rule 193 regarding natural calamities in various part of the country, with special reference to cyclone Ockhi in South India. The discussion was concluded with the reply by Home Minister, she said.

During the session, as many as 2255 papers were tabled by the ministers concerned, she said, adding that 98 Private Members' bills on different subjects were also introduced.

tags #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #Winter Session

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.