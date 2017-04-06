LIVE: Will RBI hold key rates or spring a surprise?

2:11 pm: Economists expect that there could be only be a 25 basis point cut in repo rates in this financial year.

2:09 pm: A Bloomberg survey of 52 economists said that the repo rate will be kept unchanged at 6.25 percent today.

2:07 pm: Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economic Adviser, Economic Research Department, SBI has said that in the post demonetisation period, aggregate deposits have increased by Rs 4.27 lakh crore. Interestingly, even after withdrawals limit have been removed, the average withdrawal has declined significantly in March from January levels.

2:06 pm: State Bank of India has also maintained that there will be a status quo on repo rate in the policy.

2:03 pm: The MPC in the last policy on February 8 had said that global growth is projected to pick up modestly in 2017, after slowing down in the year gone by.

2:00 pm: Any liquidity removal measures could be seen as a negative.

1:59 pm: Bankers also expect the MPC to hold rates. Kotak Mahindra Bank Vice Chairman Uday Kotak told PTI that RBI is expected to hold rates.

1:57 pm: Wholesale inflation soared to a 39-month high of 6.55 percent in February while retail inflation inched up to 3.65 percent due to rise in food and fuel prices, leading to speculation that RBI will keep interest rate unchanged again today.

1:55 pm: Banks including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Indian Overseas Bank reduced their base rates a few days ahead of the monetary policy decision.

1:54 pm: The Indian currency has also been strengthening against the dollar and has gained 4.5 percent in the January to March quarter.

1:51 pm: RBI is also likely to come out with steps to strengthen the joint lenders’ forum and oversight committee mechanisms in order to resolve the total stressed assets of around Rs 14 lakh crore.

1:49 pm: RBI will address the much talked about solutions to the big bad loan problem. Bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) rose by over Rs 1 lakh crore in the first nine months of last fiscal to Rs 6.07 lakh crore in December 31, 2016

1:48 pm: The overvaluation of the rupee amid growing exports will call for a decision on managing weak dollar inflows and bring in rupee stability.

1:47 pm: Shifting the stance in the February policy from accommodative to neutral is another reason why there is unlikely to be any rate cut decision.

1:45 pm: The government nominees on MPC are Chetan Ghate, professor at the Indian Statistical Institute; Pami Dua, Director, Delhi School of Economics and Ravindra H Dholakia, professor at IIM-Ahmedabad, while RBI nominees are the Governor, Deputy Governor in-charge of monetary policy Viral A Acharya and Executive Director.

1:42 pm: In Patel's first policy review as RBI Governor in October, which was also the maiden review of the MPC, the repo rate was reduced by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent.

1:41 pm: In the last policy, RBI governor Urjit Patel had said he would wait for more clarity on the inflation trend and impact of demonetisation on growth before making change in the key policy rate.

1:40 pm: In the last policy review on February 8, RBI had kept key interest rate on hold at 6.25 percent.

1:35 pm: Since January 2015, when the easing rate cycle began, RBI has already cut interest rates by 175 bps, less than half of which has been transmitted into bank lending base rates.

1:31 pm: The monetary policy committee (MPC) began its two-day meeting on Wednesday to decide on the first bi-monthly monetary policy for 2017-18.

1:30 pm: Surplus liquidity, rupee stability and tackling bad loans will be the focus for the MPC.

: Welcome to the live blog on the first bi-monthly monetary policy of 2017-18 by the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The policy will be announced at 2:30pm.