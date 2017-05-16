Rs 16,398 cr black money identified; website launched for tax compliance - as it happened

Live now
May 16, 2017 06:29 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Here is the full story. Black money worth Rs 16,400 crore identified; govt launches portal for tax compliance.
Thank you for staying with us.
We're going to have a full report on the press conference soon. Stay tuned.
With that, the press conference is a wrap. To summarise, a new portal to ensure tax compliance has been launched - cleanmoney.gov.in. The government says it expects voluntary compliance for medium risk tax evaders and it will go with enforcement and scrutiny for high risk tax evaders. All monitoring will be done via technology and there will be no human intervention.
The other big takeaway was the big numbers:
- Rs 16,398 crore undisclosed income identified since note ban
- 91 lakh new taxpayers have been added post demonetisation.
- 22% increase in e-filing of returns after demonetisation.
- Tax department identified close to 1 lakh high risk individuals
He says the day of reckoning has come for many people. "Shell companies are no small matter," says the Finance Minister.
Jaitley says there is a huge fear of dealing in cash since last November's note ban.
He says there has been a huge increase in income tax returns since demonetisation
The Finance Minister says the new portal will provide comfort to tax-compliant people
The new website is cleanmoney.gov.in
Meanwhile, Sharma says 91 lakh new taxpayers have been added post demonetisation.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will now inaugurate the portal.