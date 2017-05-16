App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 16, 2017 06:29 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rs 16,398 cr black money identified; website launched for tax compliance - as it happened

Live updates as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a press conference on Operation Black Money.

  • May 16, 06:26 PM (IST)

    Here is the full story. Black money worth Rs 16,400 crore identified; govt launches portal for tax compliance.

    Thank you for staying with us. 

  • May 16, 06:07 PM (IST)

    We're going to have a full report on the press conference soon. Stay tuned.

  • May 16, 06:06 PM (IST)

    With that, the press conference is a wrap. To summarise, a new portal to ensure tax compliance has been launched - cleanmoney.gov.in. The government says it expects voluntary compliance for medium risk tax evaders and it will go with enforcement and scrutiny for high risk tax evaders. All monitoring will be done via technology and there will be no human intervention.

    The other big takeaway was the big numbers:

    - Rs 16,398 crore undisclosed income identified since note ban

    91 lakh new taxpayers have been added post demonetisation.

    22% increase in e-filing of returns after demonetisation.

    - Tax department identified close to 1 lakh high risk individuals

  • May 16, 06:00 PM (IST)

    He says the day of reckoning has come for many people. "Shell companies are no small matter," says the Finance Minister.

  • May 16, 05:57 PM (IST)

    Jaitley says there is a huge fear of dealing in cash since last November's note ban.

  • May 16, 05:55 PM (IST)

    He says there has been a huge increase in income tax returns since demonetisation

  • May 16, 05:54 PM (IST)

    The Finance Minister says the new portal will provide comfort to tax-compliant people

  • May 16, 05:52 PM (IST)

    The new website is cleanmoney.gov.in

  • May 16, 05:49 PM (IST)

    Meanwhile, Sharma says 91 lakh new taxpayers have been added post demonetisation.

  • May 16, 05:48 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will now inaugurate the portal.

