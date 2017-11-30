LIVE: Impact of GST and note ban behind us, says Jaitley as growth recovers to 6.3%

On the rising prices of perishables, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian said that the government will take action to keep prices in check. In recent times, while the prices of non-perishable goods like oilseeds and pulses have reduced, prices of perishable goods have risen.
Nov 30, 07:27 PM (IST)
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar says the only weakness is exports and construction as of now. "Much more focus and attention is required to boost exports," Kumar said.
Nov 30, 07:16 PM (IST)
Finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia says there is likely to be some shortfall in indirect taxes since “we will have only 11 months revenues and 12 months expenditure”.
Nov 30, 07:02 PM (IST)
FM Arun Jaitley says the fixed capital formation also means that investment is moving upwards.
Nov 30, 07:00 PM (IST)
Jaitley says the growth in manufacturing has been heartening.
Nov 30, 06:58 PM (IST)
We should hopefully go back to higher growth rates in the coming quarters, says Jaitley.
Nov 30, 06:55 PM (IST)
Jaitley says the effects of demonetisation and GST are now behind us. "Now we can look for upward trajectory," he says.
Nov 30, 06:52 PM (IST)
Arun Jaitley is speaking now. He says this quarter's result has been impacted by the growth in manufacturing.
Nov 30, 06:47 PM (IST)
India alone cannot generate double-digit growth, but would need the help of the global economy achieve it, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said earlier today, before the GDP estimates were released.
“A 10 percent growth is a very challenging figure. It will not merely depend on domestic factors. It will also depend on how the world is moving,” Jaitley said at the Hindustan Leadership Summit.
Nov 30, 06:34 PM (IST)
Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has spoken: Happy that the July-September quarter has registered a growth rate of 6.3%. This a pause in the declining trend of the last five quarters. But we cannot say now whether this will mark an upward trend in the growth rate.. We should wait for the growth rates over the next 3-4 quarters before we can reach a definite conclusion. 6.3% is far below the promise of the Modi government and far below the potential of a well-managed Indian economy.
Nov 30, 06:26 PM (IST)
The structural reforms are just short term pain for long term gain, says Union Health Minister JP Nadda.
Nov 30, 06:20 PM (IST)
"Increase to 6.3 % in Q2 against 5.7% in Q1 shows a significant trend reversal in growth rates, indicating it is returning to more normal levels" - Chief Statistician TCA Anant pic.twitter.com/oBEFK1Npb4
Anant says at the time of the final revised estimates, GVA might turn out to be higher after taking into account the implementation of GST.
GVA comes in at 6.1% vs 5.6% (QoQ) & and 6.8% (YoY).
Q2 FY18 GDP growth reverses declining trend seen in the last 5 quarters.
BREAKING: GDP growth recovers to 6.3% in the second quarter of FY18
