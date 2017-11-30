App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE: Impact of GST and note ban behind us, says Jaitley as growth recovers to 6.3%

Live updates as the Central Statistics Office (CSO) releases gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates for the second quarter (July-September) of 2017-18.

highlights

  • Nov 30, 06:13 PM (IST)

  • Nov 30, 08:01 PM (IST)

    That's it from the live updates. Read the full report on the GDP growth numbers here

  • Nov 30, 07:43 PM (IST)

    On the rising prices of perishables, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian said that the government will take action to keep prices in check. In recent times, while the prices of non-perishable goods like oilseeds and pulses have reduced, prices of perishable goods have risen.

  • Nov 30, 07:27 PM (IST)

    Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar says the only weakness is exports and construction as of now. "Much more focus and attention is required to boost exports," Kumar said.

  • Nov 30, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia says there is likely to be some shortfall in indirect taxes since “we will have only 11 months revenues and 12 months expenditure”.

  • Nov 30, 07:02 PM (IST)

    FM Arun Jaitley says the fixed capital formation also means that investment is moving upwards.

  • Nov 30, 07:00 PM (IST)

    Jaitley says the growth in manufacturing has been heartening.

  • Nov 30, 06:58 PM (IST)

    We should hopefully go back to higher growth rates in the coming quarters, says Jaitley. 

  • Nov 30, 06:55 PM (IST)

    Jaitley says the effects of demonetisation and GST are now behind us. "Now we can look for upward trajectory," he says.

  • Nov 30, 06:52 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley is speaking now. He says this quarter's result has been impacted by the growth in manufacturing. 

  • Nov 30, 06:47 PM (IST)

    India alone cannot generate double-digit growth, but would need the help of the global economy achieve it, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said earlier today, before the GDP estimates were released.

    “A 10 percent growth is a very challenging figure. It will not merely depend on domestic factors. It will also depend on how the world is moving,” Jaitley said at the Hindustan Leadership Summit.

  • Nov 30, 06:34 PM (IST)

    Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has spoken: Happy that the July-September quarter has registered a growth rate of 6.3%. This a pause in the declining trend of the last five quarters. But we cannot say now whether this will mark an upward trend in the growth rate.. We should wait for the growth rates over the next 3-4 quarters before we can reach a definite conclusion. 6.3% is far below the promise of the Modi government and far below the potential of a well-managed Indian economy.

  • Nov 30, 06:26 PM (IST)

    The structural reforms are just short term pain for long term gain, says Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

  • Nov 30, 06:20 PM (IST)
  • Nov 30, 06:19 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to address the press in about half an hour from now. 

  • Nov 30, 06:17 PM (IST)

    The steps taken by government for macroeconomic stabilisation and reforms including GST have put the economy on a sustainable growth path, a top government sources tells CNBC-TV18.

  • Nov 30, 06:16 PM (IST)
  • Nov 30, 06:09 PM (IST)

    A government official tells CNBC-TV18 that the GDP growth for Q2 is in line with expectations and is reflective of a positive upswing in the economy.

  • Nov 30, 06:03 PM (IST)

    Anant says at the time of the final revised estimates, GVA might turn out to be higher after taking into account the implementation of GST. 

  • Nov 30, 05:59 PM (IST)

    GST introduced a certain statistical challenge for CSO, says Anant.

  • Nov 30, 05:56 PM (IST)

    Anant says the performance of agriculture has been affected by the non-crop segment. "This year's production is not as good as last year even though it is better than the five-year average," he says.

  • Nov 30, 05:55 PM (IST)

    Chief Statistician TCA Anant says the GDP numbers are 'very encouraging'.

  • Nov 30, 05:52 PM (IST)

    Services without construction at 7.1% vs 8.72% (QoQ) and 7.8% (YoY).

  • Nov 30, 05:50 PM (IST)

    Manufacturing growth at 7% vs 1.2% (QoQ) and 7.7% (YoY).

  • Nov 30, 05:46 PM (IST)

    The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is expected to hold a press conference in a few minutes.

  • Nov 30, 05:43 PM (IST)

    Industries with construction growth at 5.8% vs 1.61% (QoQ) and 5.9% (YoY)

  • Nov 30, 05:43 PM (IST)

    Agriculture growth at 1.7% vs 2.3% (QoQ) and 4.1% (YoY)

  • Nov 30, 05:40 PM (IST)

    GVA comes in at 6.1% vs 5.6% (QoQ) & and 6.8% (YoY).

  • Nov 30, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Q2 FY18 GDP growth reverses declining trend seen in the last 5 quarters.

  • Nov 30, 05:32 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: GDP growth recovers to 6.3% in the second quarter of FY18

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.