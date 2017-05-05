App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 05, 2017 04:47 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaitley says banking ordinance will empower to RBI to intervene - as it happened

The Modi government on Friday notified an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act.

  • May 05, 04:45 PM (IST)

    In essence, the government's solution to tackle the big bad loans problem is to empower the RBI to intervene. We'll have more analysis and updates as the day continues. Thanks for tuning in.

  • May 05, 04:31 PM (IST)

    That's it from the Finance Minister. We haven't learnt too much more than we already knew and plenty of questions still remain. In short, the two main takeaways were that the RBI will be empowered under law to act on specific stressed assets cases at banks and said the central bank is already looking into a specific list of such assets. Jaitley also said that recapitalisation of banks would be linked to NPA resolution.

  • May 05, 04:21 PM (IST)

    He says the power remains with the RBI, adding that the North Block interference in the past has not worked out well.

  • May 05, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Jaitley on need for ordinance: "The present status quo cannot continue. And the present status quo is that nothing was moving"'

  • May 05, 04:19 PM (IST)

    There is a particular list of stressed assets that the RBI is already looking into, says Jaitley.

  • May 05, 04:17 PM (IST)

    Jaitley says the new mechanism will expedite the commercial decision making of banks.

  • May 05, 04:17 PM (IST)

    Jaitley is now taking questions. He says a committee which oversees JLF arrangements will give bankers comfort.

  • May 05, 04:14 PM (IST)

    The RBI and the government will continue to work together on quickly resolving stressed assets, says the Finance Minister.

  • May 05, 04:12 PM (IST)

    The first part of the law empowers Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and banks to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against chronic defaulters.

  • May 05, 04:12 PM (IST)

