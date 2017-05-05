Jaitley says banking ordinance will empower to RBI to intervene - as it happened

Live now
May 05, 2017 04:47 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
In essence, the government's solution to tackle the big bad loans problem is to empower the RBI to intervene. We'll have more analysis and updates as the day continues. Thanks for tuning in.
That's it from the Finance Minister. We haven't learnt too much more than we already knew and plenty of questions still remain. In short, the two main takeaways were that the RBI will be empowered under law to act on specific stressed assets cases at banks and said the central bank is already looking into a specific list of such assets. Jaitley also said that recapitalisation of banks would be linked to NPA resolution.
He says the power remains with the RBI, adding that the North Block interference in the past has not worked out well.
Jaitley on need for ordinance: "The present status quo cannot continue. And the present status quo is that nothing was moving"'
There is a particular list of stressed assets that the RBI is already looking into, says Jaitley.
Jaitley says the new mechanism will expedite the commercial decision making of banks.
Jaitley is now taking questions. He says a committee which oversees JLF arrangements will give bankers comfort.
The RBI and the government will continue to work together on quickly resolving stressed assets, says the Finance Minister.
The first part of the law empowers Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and banks to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against chronic defaulters.
