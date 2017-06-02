Limited impact of demonetisation on SMEs; small firms have created more jobs in last three years, says Kalraj Mishra

Nikita Vashisht

Moneycontrol News

Easier bank finance, increasing digitisation, and speedier procedures, aided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong policy push, have led to more employment opportunities in India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), ministers for MSME Kalraj Mishra said on Friday.

“It is for the first time that an Indian Prime Minister has taken interest in MSME sector,” he said. The Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Hub scheme was initiated by the Prime Minister to “foster entrepreneurial skills” among the economically weakened sections of the society.

“We have increased the credit capital limit to Rs two crore from the previous limit of Rs one crore,” he said. “The Prime Minister said no to the previous limit”.

“Moreover, we have allowed non-banking finance companies (NBFC) to extend loans to MSMEs along with banks,” he said, listing the number of options available for acquiring funds.

“We have raised fund allocation from Rs 2500 crore to Rs 7500 crore under the Credit Fund Scheme which has benefitted 13 lakh units,” the minister said.

The MSME ministry along with SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India ) has expanded the scope of Credit Guaranteed Fund Trust Scheme in 2016 by allowing loans up to Rs 1 crore without providing any collateral security or third party guarantee.

The other schemes available for MSMEs include the credit guarantee fund of the finance ministry-operated MUDRA Scheme and the credit enhancement guarantee scheme for scheduled castes under the ministry of social justice and empowerment.

Mishra said that the government has been pushing for digitisation at all levels.

“We have simplified the registration process by starting an online registration method under Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum (UAM)... we have launched the MyMSME app to list all the available schemes,” the minister pointed out.

He said that the ministry has started an online grievance redressal mechanism under the ‘Public Grievance System’.

Mishra said demonetisation has had a limited impact on India's small firms.

“The effect was visible in the first few months only. After that the amount invested began giving returns... There are no issues now,” he said, brushing aside any major impact after the government suddenly flushed out high-value notes in November and December last year.

He said that the ministry received assistance from the government to solve the mounting problem due to cash crunch.

On the likely impact of GST on MSMEs, he said that the ministry looking forward to the implementation.

“If the products are good and of fair quality, they will find buyers," he said.

“It (GST) will be beneficial to majority of MSMEs,” he said stressing on the ministry’s support to July 1 roll out of GST.

The minister, however, said that multiple rates could create uncertainties for MSMEs, but the actual impact “will be known only after its roll-out”.